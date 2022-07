The Russian invaders destroyed their own Su-34 fighter in the sky over the occupied Alchevsk of Luhansk region. This is stated in the message of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The published photos and videos show the remains of the aircraft with the serial numbers and symbols of the Russian Air-Space Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders suffered losses as a result of airstrikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day. The command post and about twenty enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed another warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied Kadiivka (former Stakhanov) of Luhansk region.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian invaders suffered huge losses among their middle and junior officers during the invasion of Ukraine. Later, this will lead to a decrease in the fighting spirit of the Russian army.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out 1,750 airstrikes against the invaders.