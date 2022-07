Commission For Selection Of SACPO Head Will Meet For The First Time During War

The competition commission for the selection of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) will hold a meeting on July 19.

This is stated in the announcement of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 19, 2022, the next meeting of the commission to hold a competition for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will be held," the announcement states.

The meeting will start at 10:00 a.m.

Information about the place of the meeting will be notified to the members of the commission additionally (for security reasons).

Live streaming of the meeting will be available on the YouTube channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the competition commission to appoint a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and to start the selection of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).

The competition commission for the selection of candidates for the post of head of the SACPO never held a meeting during the war.

The competition commission for the election of the head and deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office was twice unable to vote a sufficient number of votes to elect the head of the authority.