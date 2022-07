The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna.

The corresponding decision was supported by 277 parliamentarians with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 15, it became known that Lazebna resigned, she held the post of Minister of Social Policy since March 2020.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel that the appointment of the head of the Department of Social Policy and Health of the Office of the President Oksana Zholnovych to the post of Minister will take place soon, but not today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Lazebna declared an apartment in Russia worth UAH 44,700 after checking her declaration by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Lazebna planned the launch of pension reform in 2023.

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to introduce surcharges to pensions for pensioners aged 65 and over from 2023.

The state budget for 2022 provides for the establishment of monthly surcharges of up to UAH 300 for pensioners aged 70-75 years from October 2022.

Since 2020, a surcharge to pensions in the amount of UAH 500 has been introduced for pensioners aged 80 and over.