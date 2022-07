President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, as the acting head of the SSU.

The relevant decree was signed by the head of state on July 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Maliuk Vasyl Vasyliovych, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document states.

Other details are not reported.

According to the media, Maliuk is close to the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and his deputy Oleh Tatarov, whose birthday he attended last year.

Maliuk was born on February 28, 1983 in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region.

In 2005, he obtained a higher legal education at the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine, majoring in jurisprudence.

In 2001, he began his military service in the state security agencies.

During his service in the regional directorates of the SSU, he held positions ranging from operations officer to deputy head of the directorate - head of the department for combating corruption and organized crime.

From January 2020, he transferred to the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine as the first deputy head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SSU.

In March 2020, he was appointed the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy suspended Bakanov from his duties due to improper performance of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences.