Zelenskyy Will Decide Whether To Initiate Dismissal Of Bakanov And Venediktova By Rada Based On Results Of Ins

The suspension of Ivan Bakanov from the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Iryna Venediktova from the position of the Prosecutor General does not mean their dismissal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will decide whether he will initiate their dismissal by the Verkhovna Rada based on the results of inspections.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Right now there is no talk of dismissing these two officials... Official checks will be conducted, official investigations will be conducted, based on the results of which the President will make a decision on the need to submit to the parliament a motion to grant consent to the dismissal of the Prosecutor General or not. The same applies to the head of the Service Security of Ukraine," said Smyrnov.

He explained Zelenskyy's decision to remove Bakanov and Venediktova by the large number of detections of enemies of the state in key law enforcement institutions.

Smyrnov assumed that after the completion of the checks and investigations, Bakanov and Venediktova can return to their duties.

At the same time, he assumed that, based on the results of the investigations, questions may arise for the two chiefs personally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Zelenskyy suspended Bakanov from his duties as head of the Security Service of Ukraine and suspended Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

The President also appointed Oleksii Symonenko as the acting Prosecutor General.