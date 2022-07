Zelenskyy Suspends Bakanov From His Post Due To Improper Performance Of Official Duties, Which Led To Victims

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Ivan Bakanov from his post due to improper performance of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences or created a threat of such consequences, which is the basis for suspending such a serviceman from the performance of official duties.

This is evidenced by the corresponding presidential decree, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bakanov was suspended from his post in accordance with Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "Failure (improper performance) of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences or created a threat of such consequences, is grounds for suspending such a serviceman from the performance of official duties."

According to this article, the decision to suspend a serviceman from duty is made by the direct commander (chief).

About this fact, a written order to conduct an official investigation is issued within three days from the day the official made such a decision.

The duration of suspension from official duties should not exceed the duration of the official investigation and the time required for the commander (chief) to make an appropriate decision based on the results of such an investigation.

The order to suspend a serviceman from the performance of official duties is canceled if, based on the results of an official investigation, the grounds for making such a decision were not confirmed or a decision was made to bring the serviceman who committed the offense to disciplinary responsibility.

In the case of refusal or evasion of a mandatory medical examination, as well as appearing on duty in a state of intoxication, the suspension of a serviceman from the performance of official duties may be carried out by the immediate or direct chief, which is immediately reported in the order of subordination, indicating the reasons and circumstances of the suspension.

The commander (chief) who suspended a subordinate from the performance of official duties without sufficient grounds bears responsibility for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy suspended the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov and the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova from their posts.