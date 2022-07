President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not specify the reason for the suspension of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The corresponding information is not contained within the decree on suspension, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Venediktova was removed in accordance with Section 2 of Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine On Legal Regime of Martial Law, which provides that the President of Ukraine during the period of martial law may make a decision to remove an official from their position, the appointment to the position and the dismissal from the position referred to his powers, and entrusting the fulfillment of duties to another person for the corresponding period.

The law also provides that a person entrusted with the performance of duties under this part must meet the requirements specified by law for occupying the relevant position, taking into account the provisions of this law.

Instead, Zelenskyy indicated the reason for the removal of another head of the law enforcement agency, namely the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ivan Bakanov.

As Ukrainian News reported, Zelenskyy suspended Bakanov and Venediktova.

The president also appointed Oleksii Symonenko as the acting prosecutor general.