James Stavridis, a former commander of NATO's joint forces in Europe, said that Russia's war against Ukraine is likely to end in four to six months in a "frozen conflict" similar to the Korean War. This was reported by Business Insider on July 17.

Stavridis said that the Ukrainians are resisting very strongly, due to which the military plans of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, were not very effective, because he received little territory compared to where the conflict started.

"I see this leading to the end of the Korean War, which is an armistice, a militarized zone between the two sides, ongoing hostilities, a kind of a frozen conflict. Expect that in a four- to six-month period. Neither side can stand much more than that," emphasized the ex-commander.

Stavridis also noted that in recent history there is no situation with such a mass death of generals as is currently observed on the Russian side: "On the Russian side, in two months, we have seen at least a dozen, if not more, Russian generals killed," he said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 15, Russian ambassador to Great Britain, Andriy Kelin, said that the Russian Federation will continue the war in Ukraine until Great Britain supplies the Ukrainian army with weapons.

Also, on July 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznykov stated that the war against Russia could end with Kyiv's victory by the end of this year.

At the same time, on June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine could last for years.