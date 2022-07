Overnight into Monday, July 18, the Russian invaders attacked Mykolayiv. The shelling fell on a car dealership and a shop selling agricultural machinery. This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

Yes, Kim reported that the shelling from the Russian invaders happened around three o'clock in the morning.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in the morning of July 15, the Russian occupiers shelled Mykolayiv. More than 10 explosions were heard.

Earlier, Mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych said that the situation in the city is bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.

On June 22, the Russian military hit Mykolayiv with seven missiles.

According to Kim, the occupiers are converting S-300 missiles from air defense to offensive weapons. Because of this, the shots may not be accurate.