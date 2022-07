The Armed Forces of Ukraine foiled the attempts of the occupiers to attack in the districts of Kamiyanka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers shelled the positions of the AFU with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kamiyanske, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prechystivka.

Airstrikes were carried out near Novodanylivka and Novoandriyivka.

The enemy used means of radio-electronic warfare to suppress satellite communication channels.

Mutual shelling with the use of barrel and rocket artillery continues along the line of contact in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

The enemy launched an air strike near Potiomkyne.

In order to detect changes in the position of the AFU and adjust the fire, the enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian invaders are trying to carry out assaults in the area of ​​Hryhorivka settlement in Donbas.

The AFU repulsed the assault of the occupiers in several directions and near the Vuhlehirska TPP. The occupiers are shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Kharkiv and populated areas of Kharkiv region. The shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in Donbas is not abating.