Russian occupiers are trying to carry out assaults in the area of ​​Hryhorivka settlement in Donbas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Berestove, Kurdiumivka, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vershyna, Travneve, and the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

The enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Novoluhanske, Semyhiriya, and the Vuhlehirska TPP, without success, retreated.

The enemy conducted missile and airstrikes near Berestove.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomykolayivka, Dibrovne, Kostyantynivka, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Chepil, Virnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, and other settlements with artillery.

It also conducted an airstrike near Bohorodychne.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the occupiers are shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Kharkov, and populated areas of Kharkiv region. The shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in Donbas is not abating.