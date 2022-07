The Russian Federation used the Wagner private military company to strengthen the advanced forces and reduce personnel shortages and losses.

That follows from the daily report by British intelligence.

"Wagner almost certainly played a central role in recent battles, including the capture of Popasna and Lysychansk. These battles caused heavy losses to the military company," the report said.

It is noted that the company lowers its hiring standards by hiring convicts and previously blacklisted individuals. Recruits are given very limited training.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the head of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, dismissed as "wishful thinking" the suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill or may be killed.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Britain announced its figure for Russia's losses in the war.