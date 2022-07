A 19-year-old conscript of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down the sixth Russian Su-25 aircraft and one cruise missile. This is stated in the message of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, July 17.

"It's not Chornobayivka yet, but the score will grow! The guardsman destroyed another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. Recently, during regular enemy air raids on the positions of our defenders, the national guardsman shot down two more enemy planes. In addition, on July 16, around ten o'clock in the evening, he managed to shoot down a cruise missile!!! And on the morning of the next day, he replenished his treasury of downed planes with another Su!" the National Guard reports.

The 19-year-old conscript is currently performing combat missions, protecting the Ukrainian skies in Zaporizhzhia region. He was nicknamed the "Zaporizhzhia avenger" for his accurate shots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, a serviceman of the air defense unit 79 separate airborne assault brigade of the Mykolaiv Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 Hrach attack aircraft.

On July 11, the trophy Russian Pantsir-S1, which is currently in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the first enemy target.

At the same time, on February 25, a Ukrainian pilot shot down six Russian Air Force aircraft within 30 hours of the beginning of the Russian invasion.