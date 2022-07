Russian occupying forces shelled some populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region on the contact line with multiple rocket launchers. The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram on Sunday, July 17.

"Around 02:00 - 03:00 p.m, a series of explosions were heard in the regional center. The enemy fired multiple rocket launchers at some settlements on the line of contact. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or casualties. The infrastructure was not destroyed. A fire broke out in several fields," the statement reads.

Local residents were urged to remain calm, to observe the rules of air alert and non-disclosure of information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need a combination of aviation and artillery to quickly liberate the south of Ukraine.

Also, on July 17, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Russian invaders were unable to capture the entire Luhansk region.

At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 38,300 soldiers, 1,684 tanks and 3,879 armored fighting vehicles.