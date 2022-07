Britain is ready to go to war with Russia if it attacks London or one of the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), said the commander of the Royal Air Force, Michael Wigston. This was reported by Sky News on Sunday, July 17.

Wigston said Moscow was becoming increasingly aggressive, which Britain needed to be prepared for, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine became the most important lesson for European security. The commander noted that Russia is the most urgent threat to the security of the United Kingdom and Europe due to its aggression not only now, but also in the past in relation to Georgia.

"So we have to be ready and we have to be ready to support our NATO allies and defend NATO territory, not just British territory. I have no doubt that this is a clear and real threat that we are training to be prepared for. Obviously, we hope that it will not come to that and deterrence will work, but the day will come when Russia will resort to aggressive actions against a NATO state, which we would be ready for," Wigston emphasized.

He noted that Britain must have pilots with the training, skills and experience to deal with any surprise, whether it be a missile launch or close-quarters air combat.

