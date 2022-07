The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense in the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianets of Luhansk region, the Russian occupation forces did not manage to capture the entire region. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said this on the air of a telethon on Sunday, July 17.

Haidai reported that the invaders had a tactical pause due to significant losses in four and a half months, as well as well-aimed strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the enemy's ammunition depots. The Ukrainian military disrupted the logistics of supplying them with ammunition and equipment to the front line, due to which the number of shelling decreased somewhat.

"The occupiers still haven't succeeded in capturing Luhansk region; two settlements are on the defensive - battles are going on in Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianka," the governor emphasized.

At the same time, mobilization is constantly occurring in the occupied cities, and its second wave is already underway, Haidai said. The Russian invaders have completely destroyed critical infrastructure, namely gas, water and electricity supply, in Popasna, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne, Hirske community and other settlements of Luhansk region, the governor said.

