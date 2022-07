The Armed Forces of Ukraine need a combination of aviation and artillery to quickly liberate the south of Ukraine.

This opinion was voiced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat in an interview with Radio NV.

"Aviation combined with artillery can really help in the quick liberation of our territories," Ihnat noted.

According to him, Ukraine has attack and bomber aircraft, army aircraft of the Ground Forces (attack helicopters and Mi-8, which are also combat).

"All this works for us every day. We launch missile-bomb attacks on the enemy every day, fighter jets cover it all from the air," said the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ihnat said that if Ukraine had modern American aircraft with modern weapons, especially missile, radars that can destroy the enemy's air defense systems from the air, the strike aircraft that are in Ukraine could help advance the ground troops with as few losses as possible.

"And this is where our artillery comes to the fore. We have already received HIMARS, M777 howitzers, which, with the help of reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicles, can deliver high-precision strikes," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 30 objects of Russian troops in recent weeks with the help of HIMARS.

In addition, Ukraine is negotiating to obtain missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.