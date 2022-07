In Kherson region, the Russian invaders are trying to protect themselves from the strikes of the Ukrainian army by moving to places where they will be surrounded by civilians.

This was written by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi in his Telegram channel.

"The extreme successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region, especially the series of destroyed military warehouses, places for compact placement of personnel, headquarters, centers for the accumulation and repair of equipment, forced the orcs to change their location. The orcs "voluntarily" leave part of the previously captured premises, including educational institutions, moving to safer, in their opinion, places. Moreover, the main safety criterion for them is the largest possible number of our people who live as close as possible," Sobolevskyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders want to erect a monument to Catherine II in Kherson instead of the demolished Lenin.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the Russian Federation and 4 more warehouses with ammunition in Kherson region.

In addition, the invaders are preparing for street battles in Kherson.