Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that the Ukrainian An-12 aircraft that crashed in Greece was carrying Serbian-made defense products.

Stefanovic said this in his address, European Pravda reports.

"The aircraft took off at about 08:40 p.m. from the city of Nis and was transporting about 11,500 tons of products of our defense industry to the final customer in Bangladesh. The customer was the Ministry of Defense of Bangladesh," he said.

The flight was supposed to make technical landings in Amman, Riyadh and Ahmedabad, and its final destination was to be the city of Dhaka - the capital of Bangladesh.

"The owner of the goods was the private company Valir from Serbia. This flight had all the relevant permits, everything was in accordance with international rules," Stefanovic said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Serbia also confirmed that all the crew members of the An-12 were killed, and that it is owned by a Ukrainian company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the An-12 aircraft belonged to the Ukrainian Meridian airline. As a result of the plane crash, 8 crew members were killed, they were citizens of Ukraine.

In addition, an operational headquarters was established on the basis of the Consulate of Ukraine in Thessaloniki, Greece.