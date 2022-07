In connection with the accident of the Ukrainian An-12 aircraft in Greece, an operational headquarters was created at the base of the Ukrainian consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece. This was announced by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on Facebook.

He noted that the An-12 transport aircraft was carrying dangerous cargo on the route Serbia – Jordan - Bangladesh.

"On the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, an operational headquarters has been established at the Ukrainian consulate in Thessaloniki. Ukrainian consuls have already arrived at the scene of the disaster and are cooperating with rescuers and law enforcement officers of Greece to find out all the circumstances of the incident. Rescue work and firefighting are currently ongoing," he noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opened a hotline for the relatives of the crew members of the crashed aircraft: +38 044 238 1588.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the An-12 aircraft belonged to the Ukrainian Meridian airline. As a result of the aircraft crash, 8 crew members were killed, they were citizens of Ukraine.

At the Meridian company, the cause of the disaster is associated with a technical malfunction in the air.