Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 38,300 troops, 1,684 tanks and 3,879 armored fighting vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 17 approximately amounted to:

about 38,300 (+160) personnel were liquidated,

tanks - 1,684 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3,879 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 846 (+0) units,

MLRS - 248 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 110 (+1) units,

aircraft - 220 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 688 (+1),

cruise missiles - 166 (+4),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2,746 (+11) units,

special equipment - 68 (+0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled another combat reconnaissance attempt near Berestove and Bilohorivka.

In addition, the Russian ship group in the Black Sea has declined, but 16 Kalibr-type cruise missiles remain. The threat of missile strikes remains relevant both from the sea, from the sky, and from the temporarily occupied territories.