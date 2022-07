In the north-western part of the Black Sea, the invaders' ship group in moderate storm conditions reduced its composition from 2 to 1 large landing ship.

This was reported by the operational command South.

But the number of missile ships and cruise missiles of the Kalibr type remained at 2 and 16, respectively.

The threat of missile strikes remains relevant both from the sea, from the sky, and from the temporarily occupied territories.

"Do not ignore the warning of air alarms, follow the algorithm of actions in the interests of your own safety, take into account the consequences of stormy weather in increasing the mine danger in sea. Be vigilant and thoughtful about receiving and spreading information, do not trust fake messages, suspicious objects and persons. Take measures for the notification of the competent authorities about them. In unity, we overcome the enemies and together we go to victory," the statement reads.

