In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled another combat reconnaissance attempt near Berestove and Bilohorivka. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continue to perform the specified tasks. In the border areas of Brest region, there is a restriction on visiting forest by the local population.

In the Siversk direction there are no significant changes. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Esman of Sumy region. In addition, it periodically carries out aerial reconnaissance and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines. It shelled the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Ridne, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Verkhniy Saltiv and others. It conducted aerial reconnaissance by the Orlan-10 UAV.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure near Zakitne, Hryhorivka, Tetianivka, Zvanivka, Minkivka, Raihorodok and others with barrel and jet artillery. It led assaults in the area of ​​Ivano-Daryivka, but was unsuccessful. It tried to advance in the direction of Verkhniokamianka. It was decisively repulsed, suffered losses and withdrew. It conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAV near Zvanivka, Fedorivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, Vyimka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. Ukrainian soldiers repelled another combat reconnaissance attempt near Berestove and Bilohorivka. The invaders also launched missile and airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovske and Svitlodarsk.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, systematic shelling of the positions of our troops along the contact line continues. The invaders launched airstrikes near Kamianka, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Novovorontsovka, Kobzartsi, Blahodatne, Bila Krynytsia, Trudoliubivka, Novohryhorivka, Olenivka, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Lupareve and others. The enemy launched rocket attacks on the city of Mykolaiv. The threat of repetition of such actions by the enemy in the region remains.

In order to identify changes in the position of our troops and adjust fire, the invaders conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs of operational-tactical and tactical levels. The enemy continues the engineering equipment of the positions.

"Due to significant losses, the personnel of most units of the occupying forces have a very low level of morale and psychological state and are looking for an opportunity to avoid further participation in hostilities. This is especially common among the occupiers who had direct fire contact with Ukrainian soldiers," the General Staff added.

It will be recalled that earlier the Air Force announced when Ukraine would receive American F-16s.

In addition, Ukraine can use American MLRS against Russian facilities in Crimea.