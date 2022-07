AFU Attack Positions Of Russian Troops In Luhansk Region With Long-Range Rocket Launchers

The Ukrainian military carried out a successful missile attack from long-range rocket salvo systems (M142 HIMARS) against the positions of Russian troops in Luhansk region.

This was reported by military correspondent Andrii Tsaplienko, who published the corresponding video.

As a result of the Ukrainian missile strike, the ammunition depot, the invaders and enemy equipment were destroyed.

"The invaders' base in the temporarily occupied Irmino of Luhansk region was bombed. Minus ammunition, equipment and destroyed personnel, which it not possible to immediately excavate. Excellent work by HIMARS," Tsaplienko commented.