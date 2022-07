As of July 15, coal stocks in thermal power plant (TPP) warehouses amount to 1.5 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized, this is two and a half times more than the guaranteed reserves for this time defined by official documents.

"We continue to increase our own production as well. We are forming agreements with partner countries so that by the beginning of the heating season our reserves will be more than 2 million tons," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to build coal reserves of 2-3 million tons in thermal power plant warehouses by the start of the 2022/2023 heating season.