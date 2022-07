Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said that after hitting the enemy warehouses, the invaders immediately began to transport ammunition to the front line by car. The official announced this in a post on Facebook.

"We can state that the number of shellings has significantly decreased. Due to the destruction by Ukrainian artillerymen of enemy ammunition warehouses in the rear, the Russians are now working "from wheels". That is, they no longer store ammunition in warehouses, but immediately take it to the front by cars. Orcs have complicated logistics, which works to our advantage. If earlier the invaders had a significant advantage in firepower, now thanks to Western weapons we have made up for it and become stronger. High-precision hits in the warehouses confirm this," Serhii Haidai emphasized.

According to him, the work of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration is currently focused on helping the military and residents of Luhansk region who have become displaced persons.