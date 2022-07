The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that the day before, the city recorded the movement of 100 units of military equipment of the Russian Federation, which was moving towards Zaporizhzhia region. The official announced this on his personal Telegram channel.

"We continue to record the movement of military equipment past Mariupol. Yesterday (July 15 - ed.) a large convoy of military equipment - up to 100 units - passed through the city in the direction of Zaporizhzhia region. BMD-4 were spotted on tractors in the convoy, which some people mistook for tanks. Also a large the number of armored personnel carriers," Petro Andriushchenko noted.

He also noted that a large number of Russian soldiers, who were transported by KAMAZ trucks, settled in the villages of the Nikolskyi and Manhush districts bordering Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Andriushchenko, the locals say that most of these occupiers are still quite young. Some in conversations say that they are conscripts.