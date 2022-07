Russian special services have stepped up their activities in the countries of Eastern Europe and are trying to identify and track reliable routes for the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. Representatives of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inform about this on the authority's official page on Facebook.

"Agents of the occupying country were tasked with identifying and tracking the routes through which weapons are delivered to Ukraine. In order to determine the delivery schemes and the amount of weapons, which, in order to repel the Russian invasion, are transferred to the defenders of Ukraine by the partner countries, Russian military attaches in the countries of the European Union received an order by the closed communication channels to intensify the recruitment of police officers and citizens involved in the transportation of weapons," the text of the Defense Intelligence statement emphasized.

At the same time, army scouts report that in the regions bordering Ukraine, agents of the Russian special services are trying to use representatives of local communities and pro-Russian activists.

According to intelligence, the Europeans, having received proposals for cooperation from the Russians, immediately turn to the police and security agencies of their countries.