Law On Responsibility For Using Non-State Language Came Into Force. Fines Will Start From Today

The Language Law on fines for using a non-state language has entered into force.

The relevant provisions of the law entered into force on July 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From July 16, Subsection 1 of Paragraph 7 of the section "Final and transitional provisions" of the law on language, which introduces fines, entered into force.

Now, the commissioner for the protection of the state language will be able to fine officials of state and local self-government bodies, managers and employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, and other individuals who violate the law.

According to the results of the protocol on the administrative offense, a decision on collection in the form of a warning or a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500 is possible, if the violation is committed for the first time, or from UAH 8,500 to UAH 11,900 - for a repeated violation within a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from July 16, all websites must introduce Ukrainian-language versions.

Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, notes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych, and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration - Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, violated the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language, according to which fines of up to UAH 12,000 are provided.