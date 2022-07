Among the representatives of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, there is a certain fear that the position of Congresswoman Victoria Spartz regarding the Ukrainian authorities may harm the American-Ukrainian relations at the worst possible moment. In addition, it can be used by forces that seek to weaken the Western Alliance. This is reported by Politico.

The article notes that the Republican Party's so-called national security hawks are also concerned that the Trump wing of their party, where there is already resistance to supporting Ukraine, will point to Spartz's comments as an excuse.

They worry that Spartz's public break with Zelenskyy - and her accusations of corruption against his closest aides - could portend future cracks in U.S. support for Ukraine, especially as midterm elections approach.

"Her naivete is hurting our own people," said a Republican lawmaker who is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about his colleague. The Republican warned that Spartz's comments could "harm" the war effort.

Asked for comment on Spartz's remarks, one senior House Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said bluntly: "What the hell."

Another House Republican said Spartz has a reputation for barging her way into briefings and committee meetings she is not on, such as the foreign affairs panel, where several members tried to discuss her in camera.

Even the Biden administration is said to have intervened, another sign of growing concern that Spartz's comments could damage the cohesion of the Western coalition defending Kyiv. A Foreign Affairs Committee aide said on condition of anonymity that the U.S. intelligence community plans to speak with Spartz about her statements in a classified setting.

"I don't share her criticism," said Senator Lindsey Graham, who has worked with Spartz on Ukraine-related legislation.

"I believe that the Zelenskyy government and the Ukrainian people have shown themselves worthily. It is in the interests of our national security to support the Ukrainian people and their elected leadership," he said.