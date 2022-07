Invaders Trying To Restore Work Of Seaports To Remove Captured Property - AFU

The invaders are trying to restore the operation of seaports on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov in order to remove the captured property.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

"The Russian invaders are trying to restore the activity of seaports on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov in order to remove the captured property by sea," the General Staff reported.

In preparation for launching missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine, the enemies are keeping 3 carriers of high-precision weapons.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones.

The enemy also shelled the areas of Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka, Partyzanske, Pervomaiske, Blahodatne, Murakhivka, Kvitneve, Olenivka, Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka and Tavriyske settlements with artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the estimated total value of grain and oil crops stolen by Russia in Ukraine is more than USD 600 million.

The port of occupied Sevastopol in Crimea increased the shipment of grain and other agricultural products 57 times. This may indicate that Russia is really removing grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine and exporting it to third countries through the peninsula.