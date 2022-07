General Staff Reports On Losses Of Russian Invaders On 143rd Day Of War

As of the 143rd day of the war of aggression in Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost about 38,140 soldiers, 1,677 tanks and 220 aircraft. This is emphasized in the official message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 16 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 38,140 (+140) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 1,677 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 3,874 (+8) units,

artillery systems – 846 (+4) units,

MLRS – 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment – ​​109 (+0) units,

aircraft – 220 (+0) units,

helicopters – 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 687 (+6),

cruise missiles – 162 (+7) units,

ships/boats – 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,735 (+4) units,

special equipment - 68 (+1) units.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.