British Intelligence Notes Successful Actions Of Ukrainian Defenders, Which Contributed To "Reduction In Momen

"The shortening and leveling of the Ukrainian defense line allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to successfully repel Russian attacks and contributed to the "reduction in momentum" of the invaders." This is stated in the text of the next intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, dedicated to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

British intelligence notes that Russian offensive operations remain limited in scope and scale, with combat operations west of Lysychansk focused on Siversk and Bakhmut.

"And this despite the fact that Russian troops entered the outskirts of Siversk at the beginning of the week," the statement says.

The UK Defense Ministry points out that Russia has previously made premature and false claims of success. This was likely, at least in part, to demonstrate success to a domestic audience and boost military morale.

"The Ukrainian defense successfully repulsed Russian attacks after Lysychansk was abandoned, and the Ukrainian defense line was shortened and straightened. This allowed to concentrate power and fire against the reduction of Russian attacks and contributed to the reduction of Russian momentum," the review emphasized.