There were no casualties as a result of the morning missile attack by Russian troops on July 16 in Odesa. This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, in Telegram.

"You already know, there was a hit in Odesa, a trade and production warehouse was hit. A large area caught fire. I thank to the rescuers, they immediately arrived at the scene, I personally saw how they work... Well done. Thank God, there are no victims. And here the most important thing I wanted to say is that the warehouse guards followed the rules of conduct during the air raid. And this saved their lives," he said.

At the same time, Bratchuk specified that the guards were in the shelter during the alarm.