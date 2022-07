AFU Successfully Repelled Assault Of Invaders Near ​​Spirne And Ivano-Daryivka In Donbas

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the assault of the invaders near ​​Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Zakitne, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Tetianivka, Donetske and Raihorodok. Our defenders successfully repelled the offensive of the invaders in the Spirne - Ivano-Daryivka direction," the authority said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Berestove and New York.

It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Soledar, Zvanivka, and Semyhirya.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

It conducted an airstrike near Mospanove.

It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kharkiv, Pytomnyk, Novopokrovka, Protopivka, Ruski Tyshky, Duvanka and Korobochkyne settlements.

It carried out an airstrike in the Sloviyansk direction near Bohorodychne.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Dibrovne, Chepil, Kostiantynivka, Novomykolaivka, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Mykilske and Husarivka settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the storm of the invaders in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy was unable to complete the assault on the Kurulka district of Kharkiv region due to the actions of the Armed Forces.

The invaders can carry out assaults to improve their positions and advance on Izium-Sloviyansk.