As a result of today's Russian terrorist attack in Dnipro, a bus driver of one of the city routes was killed, a representative of the transport department of the City Council Ivan Vasiuchkov said on Facebook. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov warned of possible difficulties with water supply in the city on Friday, July 15.

"As a result of today's Russian terrorist attack in Dnipro, a bus driver of one of the city routes was killed. The person had already finished the working day and was heading to the park to go back to work at 5 a.m. tomorrow. He did not get there..." Vasiuchkov wrote.

Filatov said that some areas may experience interruptions with water and other communications, and power, gas and water utilities are already operating on the ground.

According to the updated information from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, the missiles hit an industrial enterprise and a busy street next to it. Previously, this Russian attack claimed the lives of 3 people, another 15 were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, several explosions thundered in Dnipro during an air raid.

On July 15, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, several explosions were heard after an air raid.

On July 15, Russian occupation troops launched three missiles at Odesa region, two of which were shot down by air defense.