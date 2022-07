AFU With HIMARS Destroy More Than 30 Objects Of Russian Troops In Recent Weeks - Defense Ministry

In recent weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have destroyed more than 30 logistics facilities of the Russian occupation forces. To do this, the Ukrainian military used the American М142 HIMARS.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk made the corresponding statement today, July 15, on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon.

"Let me recall the famous HIMARS that work great on the front line. More than 30 enemy logistics military facilities have been destroyed in recent weeks," Motuzianyk said.

According to him, this significantly reduced the offensive potential of Russian troops.

Motuzianyk added that Ukraine badly needs long-range artillery in order to strike at the warehouses of fuel and ammunition of the invaders, destroy their communication nodes and command posts.

Recall, today, July 15, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival in Ukraine of American М270 MLRS, which are a tracked version of HIMARS.

And on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of four more HIMARS to Ukraine.

We also wrote that the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych explained why an increase in the number of American MLRSs in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be a disaster for Russian troops.