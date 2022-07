Budapest has a scenario in case Russia's military invasion "reaches Transcarpathia." However, Hungary prefers that these measures are not needed. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in an interview with Hirado.

The Hungarian government will continue to pursue policies aimed at ensuring that the likelihood of Hungarian involvement in the war remains minimal. He also explained what Budapest would do if "the war reached Transcarpathia."

"We have prepared scenarios for war, and the withdrawal of the Hungarian military from the border protection is partly part of this," the official assures.

However, the Foreign Minister did not explain how his words should be understood. Note that the Russian occupiers have already launched missile attacks on Zakarpattia region in early May.

The Foreign Minister added that Hungary will continue to accept Ukrainian refugees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary refused to supply weapons to Ukraine so as not to endanger Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that Hungary is not willing to even discuss the gas embargo.

In addition, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should stop expanding sanctions against Russia, and instead work on armistice negotiations.