The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian army near Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region, today, July 15. The Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi 58th separate motorized infantry brigade announced this on Facebook.

The fighters published a photo of the enemy ammunition depot before the shelling and after the hit.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the destruction of enemy ammunition.

Ammunition was brought to the positions of the invaders, and at that moment the Ukrainian defenders struck.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the week, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attempts to advance of the Russian occupation forces. The enemy failed to capture a single meter of Ukrainian land.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the next targets of Russian troops will be Siversk and Bakhmut.

In addition, Russian troops are trying to find weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.