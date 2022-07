China started soliciting suggestions for a Chinese name for its first solar probe, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), according to the National Space Science Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite is scheduled to launch into space this October. Between July 11 and 24, netizens are invited to suggest a name for the probe that reflects its function while also suggesting China's spirit of scientific exploration and cultural self-confidence.

The satellite, which has a four-year lifespan, will conduct observations on the solar magnetic field, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections to support the forecasting of catastrophic space weather.

It will deploy three payloads - a Full-disk Vector MagnetoGraph, a Hard X-ray Imager, and a Lyman-alpha Solar Telescope.

After entering into orbit, the satellite will generate about 500GB of data daily, all of which will be available to users worldwide.