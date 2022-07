Ukraine has received the first MLRS M270 - American Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on his Twitter page on Friday, July 15.

“Long Hand Family of #UAarmy has been enlarged: the first MLRS M270 have arrived! They will be good company for #HIMARS on the battlefield. Thank you to our partners. No mercy for the enemy,” Reznikov wrote.

It is known from open sources that the M270 MLRS (M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System) is an American multiple launch rocket system on the tracked base of the Bradley IFV. It is designed to perform combat missions at any time of the day and under various weather conditions to defeat and destroy areas of concentration of troops and military equipment, enemy gun and rocket artillery positions, areas of deployment of its forces and air defense equipment, trucks, lightly armored personnel carriers, as well as command posts, communication units and other plane targets

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS in Ukraine.

Ukraine is also negotiating to receive missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.

At the same time, on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.