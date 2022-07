A court has seized the property of Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksii Kovaliov, who is suspected of high treason.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

"Also, in order to ensure the confiscation of property, the investigating judge seized corporate rights of enterprises belonging to the Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a total value of almost UAH 5 million and cash placed in his bank accounts,” the PGO said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Member of Parliament of Ukraine, Oleksii Kovaliov, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of posting bail. The MP was declared wanted.

In April, employees of the SBI opened criminal proceedings against Kovalioiv, who, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and is helping the occupying forces.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that at the beginning of July of this year, Oleksii Kovaliov assumed the position of deputy head of the "Government of Kherson region" illegally created by the occupying administration of the aggressor state.

Kovaliov organized the export of salt and grain from Kherson to the Russian Federation.