Lazebna Resigns, Rada Considering President’s Office Social Policy Department Head Zholnovych In Her Place

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna resigned, the Verkhovna Rada is considering in her place the candidacy of the head of the Department of Social Policy and Health of the Office of the President Oksana Zholnovych. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk and Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement by Lazebna Maryna Volodymyrivna about her resignation from the post of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

Zhelezniak confirmed Lazebna's resignation and said that now the parliament is considering Zholnovych's candidacy to replace her.

"As I said, the Minister of Social Policy resigned. Right now we are talking at the faction with the future minister Oksana Zholnovych," Zhelezniak wrote.

He added that he had a positive impression of Zholnovych and he would support her appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lazebna has been the Minister of Social Policy since March 2020.

Lazebna planned the launch of pension reform in 2023.