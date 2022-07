Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar television journalist Osman Pashayev commented on the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, as a result of which 23 people were killed, 73 were injured and 18 are missing.

The journalist posted his opinion on Facebook.

Are the German companies Siemens and Walter responsible for today's murder of 4-year-old Lisa, her mother and 24 others and more than 40 wounded. 42 more don't get in touch...

4 missiles of the Kalibr family struck Vinnytsia. Thanks to our colleagues-researchers, we have a list of companies that make components for launchers and the missiles themselves in the Russian Federation - the terrorist state.

Russia flaunts having a full production cycle, but it's not. Without the precision machines of the German company Walter and the electronic utensils of Siemens, Russia cannot produce these weapons.

Ua South journalists currently have no evidence that German companies (Walter currently is Swiss-owned) supply Russians directly. On the Russian portal Goszakupki there are only buyers. Obviously, the delivery from the manufacturer of dual-use goods is hidden behind a chain of intermediaries. Nevertheless, the amounts of supplies are calculated by millions of rubles and many contracts were closed already in 2022 during the hot stage of the war.

You can still pretend like with Siemens turbines that came to Crimea, or you can not do it. We are sending a request by classic mail in Berlin on behalf of Ua South journalists to Siemens and Walter to explain how their dual-use brand has been freely entering the Russian Federation for at least 2 years.