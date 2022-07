On the territory of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, representatives of the so-called LPR announced the creation of a headquarters for the preparation of a referendum on the annexation of the captured region to Russia.

The corresponding statement was made by the so-called "advisor" of the self-proclaimed head of the LPR Maryna Filippova, her words are quoted by the Russian propaganda agency Interfax.

"Today, at the first meeting of the Public Chamber of the second convocation, a very important decision was made, which, of course, we will welcome and support - on the creation of a public headquarters to support and hold a referendum on our territory on joining the Russian Federation," Filippova said.

It will be recalled that after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, both in Russia and in temporarily uncontrolled territories, statements about the accession of the so-called DPR and LPR to Russia began to be heard frequently.

We previously reported that in the first half of May, the so-called LPR wants to consider the issue of joining Russia, but only after the end of hostilities.

And in June, the Russian mass media reported, citing their own sources, that Russia wants to unite the occupied territories of Ukraine and join them to the Russian Federation as a new federal district.