Defense Ministry Allows Ukraine To Win War By Yearend And Names Conditions For This

The war that Russia unleashed in Ukraine may end with Kyiv's victory before the end of the year. This is possible provided coordinated assistance from partners and increased economic pressure on the Russian Federation. This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with the BBC.

Previously, Western countries were not in a hurry to help, because they doubted Ukrainian defense and accepted the reality of the Kremlin's theses about "capturing Kyiv in three days."

"But when they believed that the victory of Ukraine is an absolutely realistic plan, they wanted to become complicit in this victory," believes the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He expressed the opinion that the war in Ukraine may indeed end by the end of the year. This is possible if allied aid is synchronized with army counterattacks, and sanctions pressure on Russia increases.

"Even from a military point of view, this is an absolutely realistic plan - the liberation of at least our territories as of February 23, 2022," Reznikov believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that about 1 million Ukrainians are getting combat and military experience.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Heorhii Mazurashu, proposes to the parliament to allow certain categories of men to go abroad during the war.

The mobilization in Ukraine will last as long as it is necessary to re-staff all units that protect the state from Russian aggression.

The Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, i.e. until August 23.