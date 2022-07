This night, the Ukrainian military launched a series of attacks on occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk regions.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych wrote this on Facebook.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters attacked the military equipment of the Russian military in Darivka, Kherson region. The enemy's equipment and command and staff vehicles in Nova Maiachka were also destroyed.

In Kadiivka, Luhansk region, Ukrainian fighters hit an ammunition depot, which after that was detonating for another two hours.

"The sanitary treatment of the territory continues," the adviser to the head of the Office of the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the week, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled all attempts to advance of the Russian occupation forces. The enemy failed to capture a single meter of Ukrainian land.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the next targets of Russian troops will be Siversk and Bakhmut.

In addition, Russian troops are trying to find weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.