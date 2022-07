The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered the largest losses in the war with Russian invaders in May this year, then up to 100 soldiers were killed a day. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced this in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

"The biggest peak of our losses was in May. When Mykhailo Podoliak and the President spoke in June, they were meant," Reznikov said.

He noted that during this period up to 100 soldiers a day were killed, from 300 to 400 defenders were wounded.

Reznikov also said that at that time the advantage of the invaders was significant, especially in the Donetsk direction - the invaders used up to a thousand artillery shells per hour. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have such a number of shells.

