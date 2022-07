Russia Says War Will Continue As Long As UK Supplies Ukraine With Weapons

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has said that the Russian Federation will continue the war in Ukraine as long as the United Kingdom supplies weapons to the Ukrainian army.

The Russian diplomat made the corresponding statement in an interview with the British edition of Sky News.

According to him, the war can become prolonged if the UK continues to provide Ukraine with military assistance and supply weapons to the Ukrainian army, which it is allegedly used to fire on cities in the uncontrolled territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"And the more the UK will send weapons, the longer Ukrainian… authorities [will] continue the conflict," Kelin said.

At the same time, the Russian ambassador expressed confidence that the war would soon end, since the UK would understand that Russia could not be defeated.

Recall, on June 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed with him the steps of accelerating Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.

We also wrote that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine is able to defeat Russia by the end of this year.

According to him, the Ukrainian army is able to turn the tide and begin the liberation of previously captured lands, but this requires the implementation of several factors.

Besides, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov listed three scenarios for the end of the war.