DPR Reports Death Of Briton Who Was Held Captive By Militants

Briton Paul Urie died in captivity of the militants of the so-called "DPR". The occupiers accused him of being a mercenary and held him captive since April.

This was reported by the "ombudsperson of the DPR" in a comment to RIA-Novosti.

"British mercenary Paul Urie, who was held captive by the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and stress," she said.

At the same time, Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko says in Telegram that Paul Urie was killed. And he was not a soldier, but worked for one of the public organizations that help victims of war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the "Supreme Court of the DPR" sentenced two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as a Moroccan, Brahim Saadoune, to death for mercenary.